FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from FAT Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

FAT Brands has a dividend payout ratio of -9.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect FAT Brands to earn ($6.79) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -8.2%.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.51. 3,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,447. FAT Brands has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.67.

FAT Brands ( NASDAQ:FAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $152.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS. Research analysts forecast that FAT Brands will post -8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

