Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Stephens in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.81% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FTHM. B. Riley lowered their target price on Fathom from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Fathom from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.
In other news, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,586.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott N. Flanders acquired 19,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $33,998.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 564,099 shares in the company, valued at $958,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott N. Flanders bought 15,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.89 per share, for a total transaction of $29,922.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,268,586.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 122,219 shares of company stock valued at $206,764. 46.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FTHM. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in Fathom by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 192,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 43,383 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fathom during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fathom by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,644,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,904,000 after buying an additional 97,697 shares during the period. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.
