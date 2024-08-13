FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 2,600,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.
FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 2.1 %
OTCMKTS FBBPF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.
About FIBRA Prologis
