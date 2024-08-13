FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500,700 shares, a decrease of 80.7% from the July 15th total of 2,600,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 52.7 days.

FIBRA Prologis Trading Up 2.1 %

OTCMKTS FBBPF traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $3.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,749. FIBRA Prologis has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.96.

About FIBRA Prologis

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2023, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 235 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 46.9 million square feet (4.4 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

