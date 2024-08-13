Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF) Short Interest Update

Fidelity Disruptors ETF (NASDAQ:FDIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Disruptors ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptors ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,967,000.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

FDIF traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,829. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. Fidelity Disruptors ETF has a 52 week low of $21.33 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Announces Dividend

Fidelity Disruptors ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%.

The Fidelity Disruptors ETF (FDIF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that holds a suite of global Fidelity ETFs, all of which are tied with disruptive technologies in automation, communications, finance, medicine, and technology.

