Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FITB. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.50 to $39.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.42. 2,725,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,849,583. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.49 and a 1-year high of $42.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total transaction of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,802.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,883.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $1,429,920. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

