Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 157.9% from the July 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:FITBO traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $20.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,066. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.77.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

