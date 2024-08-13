Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 18,433 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 76,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 307.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $50.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.83. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.03 and a 12 month high of $50.69.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

