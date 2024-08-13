Fifth Third Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,923,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,925 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $23,746,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,052,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,968,000 after buying an additional 473,177 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 352.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 586,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,570,000 after acquiring an additional 457,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peirce Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,212,000.

DFIV stock opened at $35.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.15. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

