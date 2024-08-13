Fifth Third Securities Inc. Grows Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $645,000. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $270,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

XSD opened at $214.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.27 and its 200-day moving average is $233.04. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $165.00 and a 52-week high of $273.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.