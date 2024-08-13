Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,895,000 after buying an additional 27,220 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 15,423 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 21,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 104,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 32,465 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.13.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

