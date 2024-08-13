Fifth Third Securities Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,538 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 382.8% in the 1st quarter. Bullseye Investment Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 357.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 11,591 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 576.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.05 and a 200-day moving average of $83.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

