Fig Buyer Gp, Llc Sells 3,399,501 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) Stock

FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fig Buyer Gp, Llc sold 3,399,501 shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $30,731,489.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,418,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,103,791.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FIP stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $9.04. The stock had a trading volume of 706,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,298. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $919.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.31. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $10.45.

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.17). FTAI Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 37.21% and a negative net margin of 49.44%. The firm had revenue of $84.89 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.19%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FTAI Infrastructure by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,063,000 after purchasing an additional 57,133 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Infrastructure from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

