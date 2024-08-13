Filecoin (FIL) Market Cap Reaches $2.13 Billion

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. Filecoin has a total market cap of $2.13 billion and $93.13 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $3.69 or 0.00006096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 6.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,960,050,213 coins and its circulating supply is 577,432,497 coins. Filecoin’s official message board is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Filecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

