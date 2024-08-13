Financial Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) and CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CleanSpark and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanSpark 22.41% -6.30% -5.81% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CleanSpark and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanSpark 0 1 5 0 2.83 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CleanSpark presently has a consensus price target of $19.30, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. Given CleanSpark’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CleanSpark is more favorable than Sentage.

43.1% of CleanSpark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of CleanSpark shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 62.4% of Sentage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CleanSpark has a beta of 4.21, suggesting that its share price is 321% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sentage has a beta of 2.64, suggesting that its share price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CleanSpark and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanSpark $284.99 million 8.92 -$136.59 million N/A N/A Sentage $146,554.00 41.92 -$1.90 million N/A N/A

Sentage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CleanSpark.

Summary

CleanSpark beats Sentage on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc. operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc. and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc. in November 2016. CleanSpark, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services. The company offers consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. It also provides consultancy and information technology support services. Sentage Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

