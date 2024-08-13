First Community Trust NA Has $159,000 Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

First Community Trust NA grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.39.

NYSE:XOM traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $117.98. 5,150,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,293,779. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.27 and a 200 day moving average of $113.05. The company has a market capitalization of $465.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

