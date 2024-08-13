First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGBIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

