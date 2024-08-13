First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.42

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FGBIP traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The stock had a trading volume of 626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $21.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
