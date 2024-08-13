First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.
The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
