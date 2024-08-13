First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the July 15th total of 80,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.36. The stock had a trading volume of 28,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.84. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $85.01 and a 1-year high of $117.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.20.

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.3468 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 860,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,453 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 911.8% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FNX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Mid Cap Core index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of US mid-cap equities selected using both growth and value screens. FNX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

