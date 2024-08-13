First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Purchased by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $522,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,050,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 75,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,366,000.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTSL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.88. 373,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,273. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.07. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

