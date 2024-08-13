First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 262,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 36,968 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 215,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,428 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 104,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 28,801 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 96,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF stock opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.08. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $20.16.

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

