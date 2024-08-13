FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives $189.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.33.

FSV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on FirstService from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on FirstService from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FirstService from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

FirstService stock opened at $167.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.96. FirstService has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $177.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.15 and a beta of 1.05.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.10. FirstService had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 1.73%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSV. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $909,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in FirstService by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 250,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,739,000 after buying an additional 20,397 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $2,868,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in FirstService by 68.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,416,000 after buying an additional 27,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter worth about $862,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

