Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Boosted by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.9% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 2.8% in the first quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 13.7% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.6 %

Fiserv stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,191. The company has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $165.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FI. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total value of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,350,427.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total value of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,329.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.86, for a total transaction of $3,716,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,350,427.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,448. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

