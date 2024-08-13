FitLife Brands (FTLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FitLife Brands (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. FitLife Brands had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter.

FitLife Brands stock opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.62 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. FitLife Brands has a 1 year low of $15.05 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.56.

In other FitLife Brands news, insider Patrick John Phillip Ryan sold 6,544 shares of FitLife Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $211,305.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company provides weight loss, sports nutrition, and general health products; sports nutrition products; weight loss and sports nutrition products; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and male health and weight loss products, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and value-oriented sports nutrition and weight loss products.

