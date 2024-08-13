FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTT – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 99,179 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 178,008 shares.The stock last traded at $23.76 and had previously closed at $23.74.

FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day moving average of $23.58.

Get FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDTT. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the first quarter valued at $4,945,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,664,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $739,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 26,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its holdings in FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund by 1,270.9% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 3-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with maturity dates of 1-10 years. TDTT was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares iBoxx 3 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.