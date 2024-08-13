FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,917 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 15,505 shares.The stock last traded at $69.82 and had previously closed at $69.40.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $519.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLTD. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter worth about $584,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3,987.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

