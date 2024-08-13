Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Susquehanna from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Fluence Energy to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.67.

FLNC opened at $15.77 on Friday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $12.74 and a twelve month high of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -40.44 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Fluence Energy by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,689,000 after buying an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

