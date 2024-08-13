Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Up 285.9% in July

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, a growth of 285.9% from the July 15th total of 217,500 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Fly-E Group Stock Up 31.2 %
NASDAQ FLYE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91. Fly-E Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $7.62.
Fly-E Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Fly-E Group
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Buy On Holdings Stock Before the Market Catches Its Second Wind?
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 High-Potential Stocks That Could Turn Into Multi-Baggers
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- CEO Swap: Starbucks Surges 22% on Hiring New CEO From Chipotle
Receive News & Ratings for Fly-E Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fly-E Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.