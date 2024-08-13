Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE) Short Interest Up 285.9% in July

Fly-E Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLYE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 839,300 shares, a growth of 285.9% from the July 15th total of 217,500 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Fly-E Group Stock Up 31.2 %

NASDAQ FLYE traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.86. 1,339,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,611,457. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.91. Fly-E Group has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Fly-E Group Company Profile

Fly-E Group Inc is an electric vehicle company which is principally engaged in designing, installing and selling smart electric motorcycles, electric bikes, electric scooters and related accessories under the brand Fly E-Bike. Fly-E Group Inc is based in New York.

