Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Buys 568 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,813 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 157.5% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 354,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,981 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $28,998,000. Finally, Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $24,341,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,768 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Lennar stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.37. 1,238,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,587. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $102.90 and a one year high of $182.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 17th. The construction company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 11.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 13.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Lennar from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $183.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.13.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

