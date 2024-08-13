Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $299,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $268.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $246.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.19.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $5.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. 2,771,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,283. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.32.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

