Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $350,000 Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWI Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 10,526.6% during the 1st quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 5,313,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,878,000 after buying an additional 5,263,305 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,183,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,601,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,004 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,574,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 384,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,188,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,027,000 after purchasing an additional 46,166 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.42. 11,285,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,192,045. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.97 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.89.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

