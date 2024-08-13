Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Has $462,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 44.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 220,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,448,000 after purchasing an additional 49,166 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its position in PepsiCo by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 77,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,193,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,677,000. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $184.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $177.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.53.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $172.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,894,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,716. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $184.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.34%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

