Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $11.32 Million in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 5.0% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQM. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of QQQM traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.38. 1,472,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,817,098. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $140.84 and a 52-week high of $207.24.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

