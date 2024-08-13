Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Invests $317,000 in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. Truist Financial increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,130.67.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Joseph Merz sold 413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total transaction of $462,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $296,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Perlman sold 48 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,109.76, for a total transaction of $53,268.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded down $6.35 on Tuesday, hitting $1,114.72. The company had a trading volume of 320,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,885. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,056.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,058.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

