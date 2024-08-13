Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,932 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 181,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter valued at $4,241,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth $749,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,364,000 after purchasing an additional 73,936 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Delta Air Lines

In other news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.90 per share, for a total transaction of $439,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Delta Air Lines Trading Up 1.2 %

Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.52. 7,611,983 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,742,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.96.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.01). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 36.02%. The company had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 8.63%.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

