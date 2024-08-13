Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 13,765 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,765 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August accounts for about 2.1% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 554,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 365.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 513,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after purchasing an additional 402,853 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 2,343.5% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 275,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 264,276 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at $5,326,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 113,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after buying an additional 10,562 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS DAUG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,087 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.19. The company has a market cap of $300.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.56.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (DAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – August (BATS:DAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.