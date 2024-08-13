Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 757 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $82,518.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,344,364.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,892 shares of company stock valued at $197,011. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JCI. UBS Group lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.69.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JCI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. 3,693,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $75.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.04. The company has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

