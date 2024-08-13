Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,982,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,273,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of ODP by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,748,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $98,418,000 after buying an additional 133,750 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ODP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,207,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,989,000 after buying an additional 164,020 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ODP by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,814,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ODP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,070,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $26.33. 529,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,765. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day moving average of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The ODP Co. has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $58.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.12 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ODP ( NASDAQ:ODP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.64). ODP had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ODP news, Director Wendy Lee Schoppert purchased 3,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,858.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,858.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut ODP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

