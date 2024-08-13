Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Sells 23,149 Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS – Free Report) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,149 shares during the period. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF makes up 1.3% of Foguth Wealth Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.61% of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 508,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,006,000 after buying an additional 31,417 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 478,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 106,659 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 357,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after acquiring an additional 108,913 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 135,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,249,000.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.58. The stock had a trading volume of 60,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,748. The company has a market capitalization of $512.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.63. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $49.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (IUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco Strategic US index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from large US firms. The index determines firm size by fundamental metrics and also screens by quality metrics IUS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

