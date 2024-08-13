Foguth Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,724.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 779,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,294,000 after acquiring an additional 736,843 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 168.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 425,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,243,000 after purchasing an additional 266,898 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at $8,680,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 48.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 530,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after purchasing an additional 173,628 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 375.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 203,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,227,000 after buying an additional 160,898 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Trading Up 1.2 %

BATS:FFEB traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.92. 15,167 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $827.20 million, a P/E ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.44.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

