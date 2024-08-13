Forian (FORA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 million.

Forian Price Performance

Shares of FORA stock opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 million, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. Forian has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.15.

Forian Company Profile

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

