Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 1,042.9% from the July 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fortress Biotech Stock Down 2.6 %

FBIOP stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.28. Fortress Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00.

Fortress Biotech Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a $0.1953 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 33.83%.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops dermatology, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology products in the United States. The company markets dermatology products, such as Qbrexza a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne; Amzeeq for severe acne vulgaris; Zilxi, a topical foam; Exelderm cream and solution for topical use; Targadox an oral doxycycline drug for adjunctive therapy for severe acne; Luxamend; sulconazole nitrate cream and solution for tinea cruris and tinea corporis; and doxycycline hyclate tablet.

