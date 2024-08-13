Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF) Short Interest Down 69.6% in July

Fortune Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:FTMDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 69.6% from the July 15th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Fortune Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FTMDF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,560. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.04. Fortune Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

About Fortune Minerals

Fortune Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of specialty metals, base metals, and precious metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, cobalt, bismuth, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the NICO gold-cobalt-bismuth-copper project covering an area of 5,140 hectares located in the Northwest Territories.

