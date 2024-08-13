Frank Stokes Sells 10,000 Shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) CFO Frank Stokes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,151.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $27.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.44 million, a P/E ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.07 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.47. The company had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.95 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 103,503 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,494,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,096,000 after buying an additional 32,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Featured Articles

