Friedenthal Financial Acquires 2,031 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Friedenthal Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,110,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $720,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp boosted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of PGX stock traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $11.77. 2,437,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,906. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.14 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

