Friedenthal Financial Acquires New Shares in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Comstock Resources by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,643,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Comstock Resources by 718.7% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after acquiring an additional 530,090 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,672,000. 36.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on Comstock Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Capital One Financial downgraded Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Comstock Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Comstock Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CRK stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 4,598,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,949,343. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.51. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $246.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.02 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. Comstock Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comstock Resources news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 825,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, with a total value of $6,732,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,474,860.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue bought 825,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $6,732,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 195,646,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,474,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Drilling L.P. Arkoma bought 825,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.76 per share, with a total value of $8,060,471.68. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 198,949,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,751,033.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,458,634 shares of company stock valued at $32,023,254. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

