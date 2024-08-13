Friedenthal Financial Has $141,000 Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7,871.4% during the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,208 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,984,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $23,564,000. Stash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,979,000. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,377,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,457,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,400,434. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

