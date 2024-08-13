Friedenthal Financial Increases Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Friedenthal Financial grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF comprises about 2.2% of Friedenthal Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Friedenthal Financial owned approximately 1.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,428,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $337,000. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,620,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

RSPM stock traded up $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $34.45. 128,719 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,309. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $36.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. The stock has a market cap of $282.83 million, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

