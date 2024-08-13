Friedenthal Financial Increases Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,290,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,766,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,978,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $864,938,000 after purchasing an additional 517,538 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,264,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $781,644,000 after purchasing an additional 186,369 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,911,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $640,916,000 after purchasing an additional 277,085 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,269,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $459,357,000 after buying an additional 271,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,169. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.78 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.11.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

