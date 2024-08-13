Friedenthal Financial Invests $771,000 in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCCO. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 8,523.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 172,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 170,902 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Copper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 7.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SCCO traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $100.61. 825,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,581. The company has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.19. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $68.93 and a one year high of $129.79.

Southern Copper Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.73%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SCCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Southern Copper from $81.70 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

