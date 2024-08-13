Friedenthal Financial Sells 1,119 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Friedenthal Financial cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 63,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5,211.1% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 8,463.2% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,292,206. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.63 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

