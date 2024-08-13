Friedenthal Financial Takes $858,000 Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter worth $4,192,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $698,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the second quarter worth about $255,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the second quarter worth about $706,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 19.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AA traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $31.60. 4,911,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,150,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $45.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.87.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.

AA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on Alcoa from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

